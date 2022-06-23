Hundreds of books found discarded in dumpster outside Lake View High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A free book frenzy erupted outside Lake View High School Wednesday night.

What appeared to be hundreds of books were tossed in a dumpster behind the school, 4015 N. Ashland Ave.

The discarded books included everything from textbooks to classic works of fiction, poetry, and drama. In a social media photo, a copy each of August Wilson's "Fences," Tennessee Williams "A Streetcar Named Desire," and Arthur Miller's "the Crucible" were seen in the dumpster near a cardboard box hand-marked "drama."

Also spotted were a volume of the poetry of Robert Frost, and at least four copies of Michelle Obama's memoir "Becoming."

Many took to social media to express their disappointment that the books were not donated.

We reached out to the Chicago Public Schools about the discarded books, but had not heard back as of late Wednesday night.