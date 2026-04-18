Man shot, seriously injured while sitting in car in Humboldt Park

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Humboldt Park on Friday night.

Chicago police responded to the 1200 block of North Harding around 10:45 p.m. and found a 20-year-old man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was inside his vehicle when he was approached by a dark SUV. Police said someone in the back of the SUV fired shots at the man.

The man was shot in the abdomen and forearm. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.