Man charged in shooting, killing of two men in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged in the killing of two men shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood near the tennis courts Monday.

25-year-old John Corona is charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

Police said around 3:04 p.m., two men, 34 and 35, were near the street in the 1300 block of East Louis Munoz Drive when they were approached by Corona and another male offender who produced handguns and fired shots.

The 34-year-old victim was struck in the head and the chest. The 35-year-old victim was struck in the chest – both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Corona was arrested in the 2600 block of South Evergreen a short time later. Police also recovered two handguns.

He is due in bond court Thursday. 

