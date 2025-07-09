Humboldt Park officials say federal agents targeted Puerto Rican museum, fear for upcoming events

Community leaders and elected officials in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood said at least a dozen federal agents targeted visitors at a neighborhood museum Tuesday, apparently for immigration purposes.

Officials said Department of Homeland Security officers were on the grounds of the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture Tuesday afternoon.

The officials said around 4 p.m., 15 to 20 Homeland Security vehicles arrived at the museum without notice or legal documentation. According to the group, the agents entered museum property and refused all requests to show a warrant, a badge, or any identification.

Museum officials said the officers told museum staff they were investigating entry and exit points for upcoming events that may draw undocumented immigrants as attendees. When museum staff asked them to leave, the agents refused and continued to walk the grounds, museum officials said. No one was taken into custody, according to museum officials.

Community leaders said they are particularly concerned because this incident comes just days before the neighborhood hosts Barrio Arts Fest on July 12 and 13. Colombian Fest is scheduled for later in July and Fiesta Boricua is scheduled for late August. Officials say the festivals are large cultural celebrations of Latino culture and are expected to draw large crowds, and they are concerned there are intentions to target attendees.

Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, and people born in Puerto Rico are U.S. citizens

Senior museum officials, U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez, state senators Omar Aquino and Graciela Guzman, State Rep. Lillian Jimenez, Chicago alderpersons Byron Sigcho-Lopez, Jessie Fuentes, Ruth Cruz, Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez and Anthony Quezada and Cook County Commissioner Jessica Vasquez are planning a Wednesday morning news conference to address the incident publicly, discuss legal responses and inform the public about proactive measures they're taking to protect the community. They will be joined by Jose Lopez, the executive director of the Puerto Rican Cultural Center, and Esme Montecinos of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security for comment on the incident and are waiting to hear back.