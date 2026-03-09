Person wounded in shootout with Chicago police in Humboldt Park

A person was wounded in a shootout with Chicago police officers on Monday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Initial police dispatch reports indicated someone shot at officers near Chicago and Homan avenues around 5:40 p.m. Officers returned fire and wounded the suspect.

It appeared that person was in a car that hit a CTA bus at the mouth of an alley on Homan Avenue between Chicago Avenue and Rice Street. It was not immediately clear if anyone on the bus was injured. No officers were wounded.

Police and fire department officials could not immediately provide further information.