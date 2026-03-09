Watch CBS News
Local News

Person wounded in shootout with Chicago police in Humboldt Park

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A person was wounded in a shootout with Chicago police officers on Monday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Initial police dispatch reports indicated someone shot at officers near Chicago and Homan avenues around 5:40 p.m. Officers returned fire and wounded the suspect. 

It appeared that person was in a car that hit a CTA bus at the mouth of an alley on Homan Avenue between Chicago Avenue and Rice Street. It was not immediately clear if anyone on the bus was injured. No officers were wounded.

Police and fire department officials could not immediately provide further information.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue