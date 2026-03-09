Inbound Eisenhower Expressway reopens at Harlem after police investigate shots fired

The inbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway have reopened Monday afternoon at Harlem Avenue after police investigated reports of shots fired on the interstate.

Illinois State Police said, around 1:45 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 290 at Austin Boulevard in Oak Park for a report of shots fired.

No injuries have been reported.

Inbound traffic was being diverted off of the Eisenhower Expressway at Harlem Avenue and the Harlem Avenue entrance ramp to the inbound Eisenhower after the shooting, but police began reopening all lanes to traffic around 3:45 p.m.