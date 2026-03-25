Humans remains found in Mokena, Illinois, under investigation

An investigaiton is underway after human remains were found in Mokena, Illinois, on Tuesday.

According to the Will County Sheriff's, land surveyors were working in a field near Oakwood Drive and Townline Road found what appeared to be a human skull around 12:30 p.m.

When Will County Sheriff's deputies searched the area and found additonal bones throughout the field.

Officials said the bones have been turned over to the Will County Coroner's Office for processing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Will County officials at 815-727-8575 or submit anonymously through Crimestoppers of Will County.