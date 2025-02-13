Huge bills from Illinois American Water have Bolingbrook, Illinois residents fit to be tied

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- Some Bolingbrook homeowners said their sky-high water bills now have them considering out of the southwest suburb.

The massive bills follow a rate hike from Illinois American Water. The company said the "typical customer" may have seen an increase of about $21 per bill, but at least a dozen customers have come forward to the CBS News Chicago Investigators saying their bills have jumped much more than that.

"A lot of my friends are ready to move out of town, because they can't afford it either," said Illinois American Water customer Ron Ginocchio.

Ron and Jeanette Ginocchio are longtime Bolingbrook residents. They said they knew the Illinois American Water bill rate hike was coming in 2025.

"I've lived out here for 62 years, and this is just terrible," said Jeanette Ginocchio.

But with both on fixed incomes, they didn't know it would hurt this bad.

"I went from like $79 a couple of months ago to $112 right," said Ron Ginocchio.

"And this is home to me," said Jeanette Ginocchio. "I don't want to move, but I can't keep up paying these kind of bills."

Brandy Adcock said she opened a bill for $713 from Illinois American Water, which she called "completely a shock." She discovered a hidden leak was responsible for her $234 water usage bill, but it was the additional $400 or so just in fees that really surprised her.

"You got too many people that are already teetering on the fine line already between making it and not making it," Adcock said, "and this is a death blow is really what it is."

About a dozen customers reached out to us saying unexplained usage increases and new fees have cause their bills to soar. They have been reaching out to Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta too.

"The numbers are just not adding up, the charges are astronomical, and the residents can't avoid it," Alexander-Basta said.

Mayor Alexander-Basta said the village has filed an appeal with the Illinois Commerce Commission.

Illinois American Water said the hike was necessary to cover much needed infrastructure improvements.

So what's the answer? Mayor Alexander-Basta and Illinois state Sen. Rachel Ventura (D-Joliet) believe a solution involves bringing the utility into the village's hands.

"I also filed a bill this year, Senate Bill 1513, to help Bolingbrook take over the water back from a private entity into the public hands of the city.," Ventura said.

As it is, many residents simply can't afford their water.

"People need water. People need electricity. So to allow privatized companies to take advantage of a need, and to constantly increase the rates, is just something that's not palatable," Alexander-Basta said.

Illinois American Water said their rates are based on the true cost of providing water and wastewater services as approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission. Illinois American Water spokeswoman Anna Kubas released this statement:

"Illinois American Water is committed to providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to all our customers. Illinois American Water implemented new rates starting January 1, 2025. The new rates were approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission. The typical residential customers on Chicago Metro Lake Water using 3,500 gallons of water per month with a 5/8-inch meter have seen an increase of approximately $13.40 on their bills for water service and $7.70 for wastewater collection and treatment services as a result of the rate order received in December 2024, which followed an 11-month review process by the Illinois Commerce Commission. "The main driver of the rate order is capital investments made in the company's water and wastewater systems. The rate order covers $421 million in water system infrastructure improvements and $136 million in wastewater system infrastructure improvements to be made over two years, from January 2024 to December 2025. Nationwide, U.S. water systems are aging and underfunded. The American Society of Civil Engineers Infrastructure Report Card gives our country's water systems a grade of C+. The picture is worse for wastewater: Grade of D+. This has serious environmental implications for communities across the U.S. We cannot ignore the infrastructure needs of our water and wastewater systems that would impact customer service. We're prepared to efficiently direct capital where needed most: making repairs to infrastructure and, when needed, replacement while ensuring our systems and facilities are more resilient. "Related to water consumption: When a customer makes us aware of unexpected higher water consumption, Illinois American Water looks into the matter. After being notified of unexpected higher water consumption, a field representative can visit a customer's home the next day to check their water meter as well as help identify a potential source of the additional water consumption, or also sometimes referred to as a leak. There are several instances in which a customer may have an unidentified leak or an appliance is utilizing water at a higher rate than the customer may have expected. Depending on the meter type installed in a customer's home, Illinois American Water can extract water consumption data which indicates if water consumption is continuous or intermittent to help understand the pattern of water consumption. Each instance is looked into as each circumstance has different factors impacting the unexpected higher water consumption. "If you have specific instances, Illinois American Water personnel would be happy to look into the matter for our customers and follow up directly with that customer."

Illinois American Water spokesman Terry Mackin followed up with this statement about customer service:

"Illinois American Water's 700-plus skilled employees work hard every day to provide water and wastewater service to more than 400,000-plus customers in Illinois. More than half of our employees are members of a labor union. They take great, great pride in their work, and their jobs, and the quality service they provide to our customers here in the suburbs and throughout the state. We provide service in 148 communities in Illinois, and we have been providing quality service in Illinois for more than 130 years. "Our employees serve our customers, in all weather, including the cold and snow. It is our top priority. In recent weeks, when we have become aware and contacted by a customer who believes a meter is not working properly, our employees have been at the customer's home to check the meter and discuss the issue with a customer. "Our rates are based on the true costs of providing water and wastewater service to our customers as approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission. "Our customer service by our hard-working, skilled employees at Illinois American Water is Number One priority to us all."