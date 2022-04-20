House of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton now a historical landmark

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has long been a part of history, but now it's official.

The home of Illinois Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton is a landmark. Hampton's childhood home is in west suburban Maywood.

The village voted Tuesday to designate it a historical landmark. The home is being renovated. It will be transformed into a place where the works of the Black Panther Party can be displayed.

The campaign to make the Hampton house a landmark gained steam by the recent movie about his life "Judas and the Black Messiah."

Fred Hampton and fellow Black Panther Mark Clark were were killed by police in December of 1969.