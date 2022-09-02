Watch CBS News
Local News

Horses donated to benefit Chicago Public Schools students

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Organization donates horses to Chicago school for students to learn
Organization donates horses to Chicago school for students to learn 00:35

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago students are getting back in the saddle with three new horses and a lot of new opportunities.

The Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences was recently gifted three quarter horses as part of a partnership with the organization National Latino Farmers and Ranchers.

The gift will give students hands-on experience with horses.

And officials said it will also help the school establish therapy riding programs for veterans, first responders, and people with disabilities.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 6:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.