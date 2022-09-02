Horses donated to benefit Chicago Public Schools students

Organization donates horses to Chicago school for students to learn

Organization donates horses to Chicago school for students to learn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago students are getting back in the saddle with three new horses and a lot of new opportunities.

The Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences was recently gifted three quarter horses as part of a partnership with the organization National Latino Farmers and Ranchers.

The gift will give students hands-on experience with horses.

And officials said it will also help the school establish therapy riding programs for veterans, first responders, and people with disabilities.