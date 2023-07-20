Watch CBS News
Pet Rescue Spotlight: Hoof, Woof & Meow Animal Rescue

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We highlight pet rescue organizations around Chicago each Thursday.

We're pleased to welcome Hoof, Woof, and Meow Animal Rescue in Elgin.

Alana Woodbury is in the CBS 2 studios with Festus.

The organization has a Bark in the Park event with the Schaumburg Boomers.

Head to the Hoof, Woof, and Meow Animal Rescue website for more information on the event and the cute pets waiting for their forever home.

