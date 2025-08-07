Watch CBS News
Honorary street renaming ceremony to be held for fallen CPD Officer Ella French

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Fallen CPD Officer Ella French will have street renamed in her honor
Fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French is being honored in the city on Thursday, with an honorary street renaming ceremony by the city. 

It will be held at 26th and California, near the jail where she first began her career in law enforcement.

Before becoming a police officer, French served as a Cook County correctional officer.

French, 29, was killed in August 2021 while conducting a traffic stop in Englewood. Her partner, Carlos Yanez Jr., was also seriously wounded in the shooting.

A statue for French is also set to be unveiled at Wentworth Park at the end of this month.  

