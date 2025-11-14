Leaky roof damaged Illinois man's condo; months later, he's still waiting for HOA to make repairs

A leaking roof didn't just damage a Homewood condo, it forced the owner out of his home. The condo association vowed to fix everything, but more than seven months later, the damage is still there and so is the frustration.

It isn't the first time the Homewood Shores condo building has had serious problems. A few years ago, another homeowner had to wait a year to get her leaky roof fixed.

In this case, Nicholas Anderson said the damage to his condo is so bad, he's going to have to give up his home altogether.

Anderson said water poured into his Homewood condo on March 30, the damage caused by a roof leak.

He said he reached out to his homeowners association immediately, but a month later, it still wasn't fixed, and the leak had spread to his downstairs neighbor.

A September email from Anderson's State Farm agent noted that "per the property manager, the HOA is covering the mitigation, primer paint, drywall and insulation."

But nearly eight months later, the repairs have not yet been made, and he's been living with family elsewhere.

In a statement, Park Property Management Solutions, which manages the property, said the HOA took out a loan to replace the roofs on all three buildings in the complex after Anderson's leak, but claimed the roofing contractor did bad work.

The property manager wouldn't explain why, in the meantime, they still haven't covered the repairs needed in Anderson's condo.

"This is a paradox. I'm in a trap," Anderson said.

Anderson said the repairs are far too expensive for him to handle on his own, leaving foreclosure as his only option.

"There are other people in this community, and I want to make sure that they're aware of what they're getting themselves into and what is going on behind the scenes, or what's not. Because if this can happen to me, it can happen to anyone else," he said.

Anderson even reached out to the Village of Homewood for help.

The village sent inspectors out, and they cited the condo complex for issues with the roof and ordered them to make repairs.

Scott Holeman, with the Insurance Information Institute, said Anderson did the right thing by getting responses from the HOA in writing. Unfortunately, disputes can be complicated when the HOA suffers from low reserves like Homewood Shores.

"If there are any indicators that maybe finances aren't so good, or if they're not being kept up to date, you want to make sure that you know that so that you can know what kind of coverage you need to have," Holeman said.

State Farm said they actively worked with the appropriate parties in this case and stayed in close contact with Anderson the whole time:

"We empathize with our customer and the challenges they're facing. We have reviewed the claim and can confirm that State Farm has actively worked with the appropriate parties, including the HOA. We've given our customer all available benefits of their policy and kept in regular contact to update them throughout the process.

CBS News Chicago pressed the property manager about how they would make Anderson whole, and the appearance of a chronic mismanagement issue at this complex, but they did not directly respond to those questions in their statement:

Thank you for reaching out. We appreciate the opportunity to provide clarity regarding the situation involving Mr. Anderson's unit and the broader roofing issues at Homewood Shores.

First, we want to acknowledge the difficulty this situation has caused for Mr. Anderson. The Association takes all reports of unit damage seriously, and we understand how disruptive this has been for him.

Following the incident you referenced, the HOA secured a loan to replace the roofs on all three buildings as part of a community-wide effort to address aging infrastructure and prevent recurring issues. Please note that this unit was in a different building. Unfortunately, after installation, the new roofs were found to have defects. The Association has been working to resolve these concerns; however, the original roofing contractor has not accepted responsibility for the problems.

Because of this, both the Board and the management company have reached out to multiple independent roofing experts and contractors to assess the roofs and provide guidance on the best path forward. Those evaluations are ongoing, and the Association is working to determine the most effective and financially responsible solution.

Regarding insurance, the Association maintains coverage in accordance with its governing documents and state requirements. Specific information about individual claims or owner matters must be handled directly with the insurance carrier, so we cannot comment on personal or confidential details.

We appreciate your interest and will continue working toward a solution that protects the community and its residents.