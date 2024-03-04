Homewood-Flossmoor, Mount Carmel among IHSA boys' basketball teams going to state

CHICAGO (CBS) -- IHSA boys' Super-Sectional basketball games are complete – and Homewood-Flossmoor and Mount Carmel are going to the state semifinals.

In 4A, No. 2 Homewood-Flossmoor High School took on No. 1 Curie Metro High School at the University of Illinois Chicago's Credit Union 1 Arena Monday. Homewood-Flossmoor was down by eight in the fourth quarter, but stormed back on a 14-4 run led by Gianni Cobb and Jaden Tyler.

Curie had one more chance to make a shot and tie the game before the buzzer, but Christian Brocket's shot was off the mark. Homewood-Flossmoor knocked off Curie 60-58.

Meanwhile in 3A, St. Patrick High School was up against Mount Carmel Monday. St. Patrick's A.J. Thomas hit the shot to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

The game went back and forth late and was decided in overtime – during which the Mount Carmel Caravan took over and capitalized on turnovers. Mount Carmel won 56-46.

More local boys' basketball winners heading downstate include Hope Academy, Phillips, Aurora Christian, Palatine, DePaul College Prep, and New Trier.