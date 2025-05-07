Home invaders rob owner at gunpoint in Oak Lawn, Illinois

Search on for robbers behind home invasion in Oak Lawn, Illinois

Search on for robbers behind home invasion in Oak Lawn, Illinois

Police on the southwest Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn were searching for two robbers, who invaded a man's home and robbed him at gunpoint in broad daylight Wednesday.

Just after 2 p.m., Oak Lawn police were called for a home invasion near 90th Street and Sproat Avenue.

A homeowner told police two masked people broke in through his back door, and he confronted them. At that point, one of the invaders pulled a gun on the homeowner, and they stole the homeowner's property and left.

The robbers fled in a newer black Ford Ranger, of which police released photos.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at 708-907-4051 or text tips to 708-613-TIPS (8477).