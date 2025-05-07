Home invaders rob owner at gunpoint in Oak Lawn, Illinois
Police on the southwest Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn were searching for two robbers, who invaded a man's home and robbed him at gunpoint in broad daylight Wednesday.
Just after 2 p.m., Oak Lawn police were called for a home invasion near 90th Street and Sproat Avenue.
A homeowner told police two masked people broke in through his back door, and he confronted them. At that point, one of the invaders pulled a gun on the homeowner, and they stole the homeowner's property and left.
The robbers fled in a newer black Ford Ranger, of which police released photos.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at 708-907-4051 or text tips to 708-613-TIPS (8477).