Watch CBS News
Local News

Home intruder shot by concealed carry license holder on South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in custody after breaking into a residence on the city's South Side Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said around 5:35 a.m., a known man unlawfully entered the residence, in the 9400 block of South Justine Street, where he was met by a 21-year-old woman.

A fight ensued at which time another woman, 61, who is a FOID and concealed carry license holder, fired shots in the man's direction – striking him in the back.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was treated and released into custody.

Charges are pending. 

First published on July 5, 2023 / 12:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.