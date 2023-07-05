Home intruder shot by concealed carry license holder on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in custody after breaking into a residence on the city's South Side Wednesday morning.
Chicago police said around 5:35 a.m., a known man unlawfully entered the residence, in the 9400 block of South Justine Street, where he was met by a 21-year-old woman.
A fight ensued at which time another woman, 61, who is a FOID and concealed carry license holder, fired shots in the man's direction – striking him in the back.
He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was treated and released into custody.
Charges are pending.
