Home intruder shot by concealed carry license holder on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in custody after breaking into a residence on the city's South Side Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said around 5:35 a.m., a known man unlawfully entered the residence, in the 9400 block of South Justine Street, where he was met by a 21-year-old woman.

A fight ensued at which time another woman, 61, who is a FOID and concealed carry license holder, fired shots in the man's direction – striking him in the back.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was treated and released into custody.

Charges are pending.