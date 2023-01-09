Watch CBS News
Homan Square shooting leaves woman dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot and killed Monday morning in the Homan Square neighborhood.

Police said the 30-year-old woman got into an argument with another person while in a vehicle in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, around 8:10 a.m., when the other person shot the woman in the head.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody Monday afternoon. Area Four detectives are investigating.

First published on January 9, 2023 / 12:25 PM

