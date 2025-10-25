Hollywood Casino Aurora hosting job fair ahead of opening new property

The Hollywood Casino Aurora is hosting a job fair this weekend ahead of opening a new property next year.

The job fair will be held on Saturday until 3 a.m. at Waubonsee Community College for 35 roles.

The positions include management, operations, food and beverage staff, security and surveillance positions, and more. The casino is offering benefits, paid time off and both full-time and part-time roles.

You can find the available positions on the Hollywood Casino Aurora careers page. Attendees can apply in advance or on site.

Hollywood Casino Aurora is moved from its current location on the Fox River downtown in 2023, where it has been located since it opened in 1993. The all-new $360 million entertainment destination and hotel is under construction near Exit 119 off I-88.