Hollywood Casino owner to present moving proposal to Aurora City Council Thursday

Penn Entertainment to present new moving proposal to Aurora City Coucil

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – The owner of the Hollywood Casino in Aurora will present its moving proposal to the Aurora City Council Thursday afternoon.

On Monday, we told you Penn Entertainment wants to relocate from downtown Aurora to a newly built casino and hotel near the Reagan tollway.

It would have 900 slot machines, 50 table games, a sportsbook, spa. bars, and restaurants in addition to a 200-room hotel.

If the council approves the move, the city will pay up to $50 million of the $360 million development.