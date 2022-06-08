Hitting the campaign trail, Mayor Lightfoot says public safety is top priority

On campaign trail, Mayor Lightfoot says public safety is top priority

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It may have been one of the worst-kept secrets in Chicago, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot is running for reelection – and she hit the campaign trail on Wednesday.

The mayor zipped around the city to campaign less than 24 hours after formally announcing she is seeking a second term.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, Mayor Lightfoot says not the economy, not schools, but safety is at the top of her term-two list.

"Haters are going to hate," Mayor Lightfoot said at a campaign event Wednesday. "Haters are going to hate."

But Mayor Lightfoot said she is not going to let that deter her from seeking a second term. She campaigned Wednesday in Ashburn, Greater Grand Crossing, Little Village, Garfield Park, and the Northalsted District.

At a campaign stop, Lightfoot touted some of her accomplishments such as helping small businesses – but made a point of stressing crime will be front and center.

"Of course it's the number one issue," Lightfoot said.

This applies, Mayor Lightfoot said, both on the campaign trail and on the job.

"Every single day, I'm working on it. I'm talking about it," she said, "because people don't feel safe."

Mayor Lightfoot said shootings and homicides are down year-to-year – a sign of progress. CBS 2's data support that claim – but also show criminal sexual assaults, aggravated assaults, batteries, and robberies are way up.

Some of Lightfoot's opponents say if elected, they would replace current police Supt. David Brown – Lightfoot's handpicked hire.

Mayor Lightfoot expressed complete confidence in Brown on Wednesday.

"David Brown has my full, thousand-percent faith," Lightfoot said.

She said Brown is still the man for the job.

"He inherited a mess that was left by previous folks, but what he has done is made sure that our policing strategy is centered on building better relationships with the community," Brown said.

The mayor may also need to change the perception, held by many, that she doesn't support police officers – at a time when officers are getting days off canceled, working 12-huor shifts, and being targeted on duty.

Mayor Lightfoot will in turn have to balance that with a large group of voters who still want her to defund the police.

On Wednesday, Mayor Lightfoot commended the CPD's rank and file while pointing a finger at Cook County.

"The hard work and sacrifice cannot be in vain by letting violent, dangerous people right back out on the street after charges have been brought on them," Mayor Lightfoot said.

At least seven candidates have announced plans to run against Lightfoot in next year's election: Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, millionaire Willie Wilson, Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th), Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara, and Chicago Police Officer Frederick Collins.