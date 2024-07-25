Chicago police seek hit-and-run-driver who left girl, 9, critically hurt in Jeffery Manor

Chicago police release images of car in hit-and-run of girl, 9, on South Side

Chicago police release images of car in hit-and-run of girl, 9, on South Side

Chicago police release images of car in hit-and-run of girl, 9, on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking for the driver who hit and critically hurt a 9-year-old in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood last week.

Police released images of the silver SUV, which they say on July 18, around 8:39 p.m., struck the girl as she was crossing the street with two other females in the 9500 block of South Paxton Avenue when the driver ran a red light and hit her.

The driver continued without stopping to render aid.

The SUV has damage to the front and driver's sides and a broken driver's side mirror.

Chicago Police Department

It was last seen driving northbound on Jeffery under the viaduct.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major accident investigation unit at 312-745-4521.