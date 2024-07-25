Chicago police seek hit-and-run-driver who left girl, 9, critically hurt in Jeffery Manor
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking for the driver who hit and critically hurt a 9-year-old in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood last week.
Police released images of the silver SUV, which they say on July 18, around 8:39 p.m., struck the girl as she was crossing the street with two other females in the 9500 block of South Paxton Avenue when the driver ran a red light and hit her.
The driver continued without stopping to render aid.
The SUV has damage to the front and driver's sides and a broken driver's side mirror.
It was last seen driving northbound on Jeffery under the viaduct.
Anyone with information is asked to call the major accident investigation unit at 312-745-4521.