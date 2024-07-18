Girl, 9, struck and critically injured in hit-and-run on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 9-year-old girl was struck and critically injured by a sport-utility vehicle in a hit-and-run Thursday night in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood.

At 8:39 p.m., the girl was crossing the street with two other females in the 9500 block of South Paxton Avenue when the driver of a silver SUV ran a red light and hit her, police said.

The victim was rushed to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported, police said. The driver fled the scene and remained at large late Thursday.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.