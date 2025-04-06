Chicago police seek driver in hit-and-run crash in Edgewater neighborhood last month

Chicago police are looking for the driver of a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist seriously hurt last month in the Edgewater neighborhood.

Police said that on Wednesday, March 26, around 09:40 p.m., a 57-year-old man was bicycling northbound across the intersection of North Kenmore Avenue and West Thorndale Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound that ran the stop sign.

The vehicle is described as a dark color, possibly black, 2008-2011 Porsche Cayenne. The vehicle would have sustained damage to the front bumper and grill due to the crash.

Chicago Police Department

The Porsche was last seen traveling westbound on West Thornton Avenue before making a left-hand turn southbound on North Winthrop Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference #JJ-196048.