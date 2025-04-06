Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek driver in hit-and-run crash in Edgewater neighborhood last month

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Chicago police are looking for the driver of a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist seriously hurt last month in the Edgewater neighborhood.

Police said that on Wednesday, March 26, around 09:40 p.m., a 57-year-old man was bicycling northbound across the intersection of North Kenmore Avenue and West Thorndale Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound that ran the stop sign.

The vehicle is described as a dark color, possibly black, 2008-2011 Porsche Cayenne. The vehicle would have sustained damage to the front bumper and grill due to the crash.

Car wanted in Edgewater hit-and-run
Chicago Police Department

The Porsche was last seen traveling westbound on West Thornton Avenue before making a left-hand turn southbound on North Winthrop Avenue.   

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference #JJ-196048.

