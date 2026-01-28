4 arrested, 4 more at large after Hinsdale store burglary, caught on surveillance video

Hinsdale police said four people were arrested and four more are still at large after a large group of burglars broke into a business early Tuesday morning.

Police said officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 0-100 block of S. Washington Street just after 3:30 a.m. and interrupted a burglary in progress at Kelsey's. Surveillance video from the store showed the group pouring in through a door and taking grabbing items all over the store, stuffing them into black garbage backs that police said they brought with them.

When they got there, police saw two vehicles speed away from the scene. There was a brief car chase and then one vehicle was boxed in by squad cards. Police said four suspects got out and tried to run away. Three were immediately taken into custody, while a fourth was caught and arrested later that morning.

Police said they did find merchandise in the car they were able to stop. Four more suspects remain at large and police said they are working to identify them.

Police said the four suspects in custody were transferred to DuPage County but did not say what charges they are or may face.