Person shot after dispute at Chicago area basketball tournament

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- A dispute at a basketball tournament at a south suburban high school escalated to a shooting on Saturday afternoon in which a person was shot.

The shooting happened a little before 1:30 p.m. at Hillcrest High School in Country Club Hills, according to a message from Kinasha Brown, the superintendent of Prairie-Hills Elementary School District 144.

The victim was a parent from a neighboring community, according to a message from Bremen High School District 228.

The dispute between two parents led to a shooting in the parking lot of the school. Brown said all players, coaches and staff were safe.

The condition of the person who was shot was unclear as of Saturday evening.

The district will have social-emotional support and counseling services available for students and staff when classes resume on Tuesday.