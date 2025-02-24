Above-normal highs in the 50s in Chicago

A mild week is ahead in the Chicago area.

Highs on Monday reach the 50s, which is nearly 10 to 15 degrees above normal. A few rain showers move in Monday night, temperatures stay above freezing for lows.

Highs stay above normal through the middle of the week.

Another chance for rain showers develop by the middle of the week. Highs turn slightly cooler on Thursday.

Temperatures trend to more seasonable values in the 30s by the weekend.