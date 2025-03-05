Highland Park parade shooter signed "Donald Trump" on trial waiver rather than his own name after guilty plea

Upon changing his plea to guilty Monday, the Highland Park parade shooter signed "Donald Trump" rather than his own name on a trial waiver document, CBS News Chicago has confirmed.

The document acknowledges that a defendant has given up his right to a trial upon pleading guilty. The ramifications of Robert Crimo III signing the president's name instead of his own on the document were not immediately clear.

Lake County Judge Victoria A. Rossetti accepted a guilty plea by Crimo on Monday just as opening statements were set to begin in his trial. The plea stopped what would have been three to five weeks of testimony and evidence presentations.

The defendant pleaded guilty to all 21 counts of first-degree murder and 48 counts of attempted murder. He was accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade in 2022.

He rejected a plea deal last summer.

Crimo will likely spend life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Those who were killed in the shooting included 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein, 35-year-old Irina McCarthy, 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy, 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, 88-year-old Stephen Straus, 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, and 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo.