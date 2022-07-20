'Our lives are at stake': Highland Park Mayor, Senators discuss federal ban on assault weapons on Capital Hill

CHICAGO (CBS) – The mayor of Highland Park makes an impassioned plea on Capitol Hill today.

Our Tim McNicholas was there as she urged lawmakers to consider a federal ban on assault weapons.

Wednesday's hearing is a clear example of just how divided Republicans and Democrats are on this issue.

Both Illinois senators enthusiastically support an assault weapon ban, but many Republicans say no way.

Three women attending the hearing hoisted ribbons with the names of two people who died in Highland Park and the word "enough."

They raised the ribbons just after Texas Senator John Cornyn criticized the idea of banning assault weapons.

"One thing I am unwilling to do is erode the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens," Cornyn said.

"Our lives are at stake."

Rachel Jacoby, whose friend was seriously wounded in Highland Park, explained why she brought the ribbons.

"To make sure that people in that room know that we're thinking exactly of every single victim of highland park and every single other mass shooting, and they need to act," Jacoby said.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz said instead of a weapons ban, lawmakers should focus on bolstering security and mental health services.

Democrats argued that assault rifles are weapons of war and people who want to hunt or defend themselves can still buy other guns.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told the committee one of the victims -- Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza -- needed a closed casket funeral.

"Less than a minute is all it took for a person with an assault weapon to shoot 83 rounds to forever change lives. The most disturbing part – this is the new norm in America," Rotering said.

Mayor, Senators Cruz, Cornyn, and Grassley all said what they view as the most restrictive gun laws in the country in Illinois and Highland Park did not prevent this shooting.

"What was your reaction when they said that?" Tim questioned at the Press conference

"We are not an island. and as I stated earlier, we are only as safe as the weakest gun laws in our surrounding states." Rotering said.

"These bans would be ineffective and not consistent with the right to self-defense," Grassley said.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker focused much of his questioning on common ground that might exist between the two parties.

For example, he feels many people, regardless of party, would support stronger background checks for gun owners.

There is an assault weapons ban measure introduced in the House. It's unclear if it will make it to the Senate.