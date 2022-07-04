Multiple loud bangs send people running for safety during Highland Park July 4 parade
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Several loud bangs that sounded like gunfire sent people running for safety during the Highland Park July 4 parade on Monday.
Police from several jurisdictions swarmed the area, CBS 2 Digital Producer Elyssa Kaufman was near the scene when she heard what sounded like gunfire. She and her family got on the ground and quickly ran to their car in a nearby parking garage.
"Everyone was was running, hiding and screaming," she said.
It was not immediately known whether the sounds were actually gunfire, fireworks or something else. It happened in the 600 block of Central Avenue around 10 a.m.
Witnesses posted similar accounts of sounds similar to gunfire and people running.
Another witness took photos of chairs left behind after people fled.
This is a developing story
