Highland Park considering resolution calling for assault weapons ban

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The City of Highland Park will consider calling on state and federal governments to ban assault-style weapons.

A proposed resolution is going before the City Council Monday night.

If it passes, Highland Park will join a growing chorus of cities and towns calling on higher governments to end the manufacture, sale, and ownership of semi-automatic guns, high-capacity magazines and body armor.

Mayor Nancy Rotering is expected to speak at the meeting about the impact of gun violence and the seven lives lost at the 4th of July parade shooting.