Highland Park Community Foundation sets up fund for victims, survivors of parade massacre

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The Highland Park Community Foundation has established a fund to help those affected by the of the July 4th parade massacre.

All contributions to the fund will go directly to victims, survivors, and organization who support them.

"Our hearts go out to all who were injured and we grieve for all who lost family or friends," the foundation wrote. "We are moving as quickly as we can to collect and distribute funds."

Donations can be made through an online form or by sending a check to the Highland Park Community Foundation, to P.O. Box 398, Highland Park, IL 60035.

Highland Park Strong yard signs are also being made available for donations of at least $20.