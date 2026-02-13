High schools in Chicago, Aurora, Lombard and more hold walkouts to protest ICE Friday

Student-led walkouts in protest of ICE are at high schools throughout the Chicago area on Friday

Students at some schools walked out earlier Friday, and others are planning to walk out of school Friday afternoon, according to social media posts.

East Aurora School District 131 released a statement acknowledging the walkout plans and warning students that "leaving will receive an unexcused absence.The district said it values "expression through safe, respectful means while remaining engaged in learning."

The Village of Lombard confirmed a walkout was planned at Glenbard East High School, and said there will be additional police in the area.

"We are committed to maintaining the peace in Lombard while protecting everyone's right to gather and protest lawfully," Lombard officials said in a statement. "Officers will have a presence in the area to monitor any activity and help ensure everyone's safety. Please remember that unlawful behavior will not be tolerated."

The Naperville Police Department announced plans to "maintain a reasonable presence to monitor any walkouts" at the local schools.

A student-led march at York High School in Elmhurst was also circulating on social media.