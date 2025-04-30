High school holds vigil for 4 girls hit, killed by car at after-school camp in Chatham, Illinois

Thousands came out Wednesday evening to honor the four girls killed when a car plowed through an after-school camp building in downstate Chatham, Illinois, earlier this week.

Friends, family, and supporters filled the stands for the student-organized vigil at Glenwood High School in Chatham, in central Illinois just south of Springfield.

State police were called to YNOT Outdoors Summer and After School camp at about 3:20 p.m. Monday when a car crashed into the east side of the building.

The car struck several people outside the building before plowing through it, hitting many inside. It eventually broke through the opposite side of the building and came to a stop.

Four students were killed. The Sangamon County coroner identified them as Ainsley Johnson, 8, of Chatham; Rylee Britton, 18, of Springfield; Kathryn Corley, 7, of Chatham; and Alma Buhnerkempe, 7, of Chatham.

Six additional children were injured. Most were taken to local hospitals by ambulance but one had to be taken by a life flight helicopter.

Illinois State Police have identified the driver as 44-year-old Marianne Akers of Chatham, Illinois. State police said she is not currently in custody as their investigation into the crash continues. Akers is a former employee of the Illinois State Police and of the local high school.

She is now an office assistant at the Illinois Department of Transportation.

It remained unclear late Wednesday what caused the driver to crash. She has not been charged, and toxicology reports are still pending.