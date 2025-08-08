High School teacher's aide in Palatine, Illinois charged with allegedly sharing child pornography

A high school teacher's aide was charged with allegedly sharing child pornography online, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office announced on Friday.

Bradley Robertson, 41, a teacher's aide at Palatine High School, was charged with allegedly possessing multiple files depicting child sexual abuse images on his cell phone.

Investigation indicated that Roberston shared at least three files through the instant messaging app, Kik, depicting sexual abuse material depicting children under the age of 13 and discussed sharing child sexual abuse images with other users of the app.

Robertson was indicted on eight counts of reproduction of child pornography with a victim under 13 and possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors said he was ordered detained following his first court appearance on June 19, and remains in the Cook County Jail. He was arraigned on July 28, 2025.

Court documents said that the office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in early 2025 about child sexual abuse material used by a Kik account. Multiple search warrants were obtained to get the IP address, email address, phone number, and home address of the suspected account, which linked back to Robertson.

On June 17, law enforcement, through a search warrant, seized three laptop computers from the home, according to court records. The same day, Robertson voluntarily arrived at the Palatine Police Department and was taken into custody. A search warrant executed on the cell phone in Robertson's possession found at least three files containing child sexual abuse material depicting children under 13.

He is due back in court on Aug. 28.