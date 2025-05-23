High school sisters with historic bowling careers hoping to strike new interest in the sport

Two Chicago-area bowlers have had historic careers at their respective high schools. Olivia Cameron and Chanel Edwards are sisters hoping to bring more attention to the sport, and they're doing so with their impressive play.

What started as a hobby in 7th grade quickly turned serious for Olivia Cameron, who recently wrapped up a memorable bowling career at Fenwick High School.

"For me, I didn't choose the sport of bowling, bowling chose me; and everything that came with it is kind of just a gift from God, I'd say," she said.

Cameron made history as a sophomore, becoming Fenwick's first female bowler to ever qualify for the state finals; the first of three straight state tournament appearances.

It's success her younger sister has always admired.

"She's kind of one of the reasons I also started bowling, or kind of getting more into bowling. She was just good, and then we got good together," Edwards said.

Edwards started bowling in 8th grade and recently capped off her junior season at Neuqua Valley High School, like her sister, at the state tournament.

"I was one of the first bowlers to go to state in like 20 years, I think it was. Her going to state kind of prepared me to go, and so when I went to state, I knew what to expect. And from watching her, too, I kind of learned a lot of stuff," Edwards said

"At first she didn't like it, and then she started to like it, and so now we're a little competitive, but not much. We're more like, we help each other out," Cameron said.

The sisters are coached by Marty Miller, who has coached five teams to girls' state championships.

"Chanel, when she qualified to go to state, she was pumped up. On that day, she shot a 267, which I think is probably one of the highest scores. Olivia, my proudest moment, she shot a 298. That was actually, I think, her freshman year of high school," he said.

He took notice of the sisters' athleticism early.

"They both put in the time. It takes some dedication. It takes a specific kind of way to practice, and you've got to be willing to put in time. They can go far," Miller said.

Cameron and Edwards have a lot in common when it comes to being talented bowlers, but in terms of winning, they each do it in their own way.

"Chanel is really good at form. Olivia is going to knock down the pins. She's going to knock them suckers down, okay? That's it," Miller said.

But that's far from it for both of their careers. Cameron is headed to Morgan State University on a full-ride scholarship next year. Edwards says she wants to bowl in college too, and be a role model.

"Continue to grow the sport of bowling, and have more people come out and bowl, because it's a known sport, but feel like doesn't get attention it needs to," Edwards said.

"Try it. If you don't like it, you don't like it. I didn't like it at first, but the better you get, the more you start to like it," Cameron said.

Judging by their success, Cameron and Edwards sure like bowling a lot.

Cameron helped Fenwick's bowling program grow from four girls her freshman and sophomore years to having full junior varsity and varsity teams this year. Both sisters are currently competing in tournaments and preparing for junior gold championships this summer.

