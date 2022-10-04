Watch CBS News
Local News

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard breaks into disco after ruling tosses recall vote against her

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Dolton mayor starts meeting with disco after court throws out recall vote
Dolton mayor starts meeting with disco after court throws out recall vote 00:33

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard made a political statement with some disco Monday night.

Henyard began the village board meeting with her rendition of the 1979 hit "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" by McFadden & Whitehead.

The reason for the throwback jam was an appellate ruling that threw out a June recall vote – which would have removed Henyard from office.

Residents voted to recall Henyard in late June. But the mayor took her fight to court – and won in a lower court. Initially following that, a ruling from the Illinois Appellate Court – days before the statewide primary election Tuesday – said the recall vote against Henyard could go on.

But the ruling at that point also said those votes could get counted – but not certified.

The Appellate Court last week ruled the votes to recall Henyard were not valid.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 9:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.