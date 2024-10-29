Chicago area high school quarterback racks up touchdowns, money for kid's hospital

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – The Hersey High School football team is preparing for the IHSA playoffs after another successful regular season being led by UCLA-commit Colton Gumino.

Not only is the local quarterback unique for being recruited by the Bruins in California, but for being selfless, using football to give back to his Arlington Heights community.

Hersey football is 26-5 with Gumino as its starting quarterback. A lot is asked of the position from head coach and former NFL safety Tom Nelson in a pro-style offense he called "sophisticated," much like the senior signal caller.

"First of all, I think obviously, his ability to throw a football is very special," Nelson said. "Anybody that's seen him knows that. Second of all, I think he's just a great human being, and I think that leads into a lot of positivity in his life."

Gumino has thrown 57 touchdown passes at Hersey and added 22 rushing touchdowns and counting. His talent caught the eyes of several Division I and Power Four programs, and he ultimately committed to playing Big Ten football at UCLA.

"Them taking a chance on me, I'm very grateful for what they've brought in, and Coach Bienemy coached Pat Mahomes, so can't really get better than that," Gumino said.

It turned out Gumino is not only motivated to score touchdowns because it helps his team win, but because he wants to help his community as well.

"So in fifth grade, he got sick with, it's called HSP. It was an autoimmune disease, and he went to Lurie's Hospital," said Chris Gumino, Colton's father. "He got out pretty quickly, but there's some kids that have to stay at the hospital. So he felt really bad for them. So he decided to give $100 for every touchdown he scored back to Lurie's and he did that cutting grass around the neighborhood or removing snow for the neighbors."

But Gumino didn't want to stop there. He's continued to raise thousands of dollars for organizations of his choice after each season ever since.

"I still shovel the snow I love," he said. "I love doing that. Shovel the neighbors and get a little money from my parents and I put it into that as well."

Gumino said he has gone into games thinking about how many touchdowns will be scored and wants to rack up points for a bigger purpose, which is something he plans on doing for a long time.

"I always told my dad I wanted to give back to my community," he said. "It inspired me too, when I'm older, and pass it down to generations."

Chris added, "He'll give his game ball to people. Usually, people love their footballs. He's just, I don't know he's just a special kid."

Gumino is also a special football player who, for now, hopes to end an impressive high school career with a state championship.

"He's going to UCLA, but they don't know the work that went into that," said Nelson. "He's kind of dedicated himself to not only football, but studying the game, and all the things, being a great teammate, being a leader."

Over the past eight years, Gumino has raised $25,000, per his dad. He's the first-ever quarterback from Hersey to go to a Power Four program.

The Huskies play Prospect in the first round of the IHSA playoffs on Friday night.