Rare disorder creates bond amongst Hersey High School football team

Joe Pardun is in his 26th season coaching football at Hersey High School.

He's currently an assistant and was introduced to team manager Ben Meek several years ago. The two have been helping each other on and off the field ever since, in Arlington Heights.

Ben Meek is currently a junior at Hersey High School, but he's been the manager of the football team since he was in 7th grade.

"I mean, I love it," he said. "I come out here every day after school, get out, have some fun."

His involvement started when his mom, Kristin, emailed head football coach Joe Pardun at the time, after learning he shared something in common with her son.

"We all had a meeting just the three of us and kinda of exchanged stories, exchanged hats. He gave me NF hat. I gave him a Hersey football hat and was like If you like it, you should come to practice," Pardun said.

Ben and Coach Pardun both have types of a rare disorder called neurofibromatosis.

"NF is a genetic disorder. What it does is it causes tumors to grow on your nerves and on your nervous system. It can cause different types of things balance to pain to neurological issues, right," Pardun said.

Joe has had about 15 tumors removed since being diagnosed at 19 and gets frequent MRI scans. Something Ben goes through as well, but not many others do.

"He just had his first surgery, and we were able to talk about that and what that process would be like, and he said I got it. Sometimes when I'm feeling something, I tell him like I just had to go through this. Just having somebody who you can relate to and understands has been really important for both of us," Pardun said.

"Getting involved with sports in general is always nice, and connecting this way is even better because I can share my story and be with the team and everything," Meek said.

A strong relationship doesn't stop between Coach Pardun and Ben. He and the football team have a special bond, too.

"Energy guy. Brings the team together. He's just a positive guy to be around, honestly, and it gives us great perspective," said Tom Nelson, head coach

The team and Ben spend time together off the field, too. Every year, players and Coach Pardun have joined Ben in the "Shine A Light NF" walk, helping raise money and awareness.

"It's been a lot, but always manageable, and then you kind of appreciate fighting back and coming back and getting back out here, that's why I like it," Pardun said.

"We never really know what's going to be next with NF or with research or finding a cure in the future, but it's more like a mentality, kind of to never let anything get in my way," Meek said.

The "Shine A Light NF" walk will be held in Palatine next Saturday.

Since 2013, "The Mighty Meeks" has raised over $100,000. Since joining forces with "Coaches Crew" in 2020, they have raised over $150,000 in total.

