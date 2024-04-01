Heavy rains, snow covers Chicago this week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Numerous showers continue Monday night, with a chance for heavy rainfall for areas south of I-80.

A strong storm producing small hail is also possible.

Scattered showers on Tuesday morning will become more widespread by Tuesday afternoon. There's a chance for strong to severe storms in northwest Indiana in the afternoon, as storms producing hail and damaging winds will be possible.

Tuesday night into Wednesday, colder air moves in, allowing for the chance of wet snow showers.

Accumulations of snow will be possible on Wednesday morning. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the upper 30s and gusty winds. Lingering light snow showers will be possible through Thursday morning.

Rainfall amounts through Wednesday will range from one to three inches, with the highest totals south of I-80.

Clearing skies and milder temperatures for Friday and this weekend.

The Solar Eclipse is one week away, and the latest data suggests a mostly cloudy sky in Chicago with a chance for showers. Highs next Monday will be in the 60s.

Tonight: Cloudy with showers and rumbles of thunder. Low 42.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 44.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. High 39.