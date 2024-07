CHICAGO (CBS)-- A mostly dry day is ahead before rain moves into the Chicago area later Tuesday.

Remnants of tropical system Beryl bring soaking rain to parts of the area. The heaviest rain, with 2 to 4 inches possible, is expected south and east of the Chicago.

A flood watch is in effect for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

Heat and humidity return later in the week with highs in the 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees.