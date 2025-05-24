Chicago area group offering free beehive tours to teach about importance of honeybees

May is Honeybee Awareness Month, and one Chicago area organization is doing its part to generate some buzz for our fuzzy friends.

Elmhurst-based "Heaven's Honey" has been teaming up with Oakton Community College in Skokie to give free beehive tours.

The tours give brave souls the opportunity to get up close to beehives and learn just how important bees are for the ecosystem.

"Bees pollinate just about everything that we eat, and if they weren't here, then there wouldn't be many of us left around for very long," said Heaven's Honey master beekeeper Alec Bieschke.

You can learn more about the tours on the Heaven's Honey Facebook page.