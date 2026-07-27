Heat advisory, heat warning for Chicago area with severe storms possible Monday

The Chicago area is under a heat advisory, and in some places an extreme heat warning, as humidity pushes the heat index into triple digits with the potential of severe storms throughout the day.

A Heat Advisory is in place for Cook, DuPage, Will, Kankakee, Lake, Boone, Kane, McHenry and Kendall counties in Illinois and Benton, Jasper, Lake and Newton counties in Indiana until 9 p.m. Monday.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in place for DeKalb, Grundy, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, Ogle and Winnebago counties in Illinois until 9 p.m.

It will be hot and extremely humid Monday through the afternoon, with heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees for much of the area.

As the heat and humidity builds, the potential for severe thunderstorms later during the day, with the main window for strong storms between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

CBS

If storms are able to form, the atmosphere is unstable in a way that supports the possibility of very strong storms with the main concern as of Monday morning being damaging winds, but forecasts are uncertain as to whether the storms will develop and where.

The entire Chicago area is under a level 3 out of 5 moderate threat for severe weather Monday.

A cold front moves in Monday night, which will trade the heat and humidity for a nicer, much more comfortable stretch of summer weather through the rest of the week.