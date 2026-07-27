Severe storms uproot trees, damage roofs in south suburban Lansing

Several homes were damaged in south suburban Lansing on Monday as severe storms pounded the Chicago area.

Lansing was one of the areas hit hardest by storms that prompted several tornado warnings, and reports of wind gusts between 90 and 100 mph. Several homes were damaged in the storm.

The roof of at least one home was ripped off near 192nd and Oakwood. Several large trees also were uprooted.

One woman said she was inside her home when she heard tornado sirens going off, and she went outside to get her dog when part of her roof collapsed.

"I was coming out because my dog was in the front of the house, coming out to put him in, when we got the alert on our phones. I didn't make it, because the roof collapsed at that same exact time on my head. I blacked out," Virginia Gonzalez said. "The first thing I remember when I was coming back, I see my girls screaming my name. 'Are you okay? Are you okay?' And then I had blood coming down from my head."

Gonzalez said she got checked out by paramedics and received a bandage for her injury, but did not go to the hospital.

She said she has talked to her insurance company, and her house might be a total loss. In addition to the damaged roof, they have flooding in their basement.