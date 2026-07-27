Debris on tracks snags multiple CTA train lines amid storms

Multiple CTA train lines were disrupted due to debris on the tracks amid severe storms Monday afternoon.

The Chicago Transit Authority said Red Line trains were running with major delays as of the 1 p.m. hour due to debris on the tracks near the Loyola stop in Rogers Park.

Service on the Purple Line was suspended altogether due to debris on the tracks near the Central Street stop in northern Evanston, and service eon the Yellow Line was halted altogether due to debris on the tracks near Dodge Avenue in southwest Evanston.

Dangerous, slow-moving storms were pounding the Chicago area Monday afternoon, prompting multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings and bringing destructive high winds, large hail and flash flooding.

CHECK: CTA updates