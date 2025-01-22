Residents escape apartment building fire on Chicago's Lower West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A large apartment building fire in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood displaced six people.

Just before 9 p.m., Firefighters battled heavy flames and issues with frozen hydrants at the building in the 1600 block of West Cullerton Street.

Six people escaped from their burning homes safely. The American Red Cross is working to assist the displaced residents during the extreme cold.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.