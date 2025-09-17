Hazmat response underway in Elk Grove Village, Illinois
A hazmat response is underway in suburban Elk Grove Village, Illinois, on Wednesday morning.
According to the Elk Grove Village Police Department, Devon Avenue is closed between Busse Road and Nicholas Boulevard due to the hazardous material incident.
Police confirmed emergency responders are managing the situation. It is not clear what led to the emergency response.
No further details were available.
This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.