Hazmat response underway in Elk Grove Village, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A hazmat response is underway in suburban Elk Grove Village, Illinois, on Wednesday morning. 

According to the Elk Grove Village Police Department, Devon Avenue is closed between Busse Road and Nicholas Boulevard due to the hazardous material incident. 

Police confirmed emergency responders are managing the situation. It is not clear what led to the emergency response. 

No further details were available. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

