2 dead, 1 injured after car crashed into sign during police pursuit in Hazel Crest

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in south suburban Hazel Crest on Wednesday were investigating a crash in which two people were killed and a third was injured following a police pursuit.

Hazel Crest police said around 10 p.m. Tuesday, a car with three people inside fled south on Dixie Highway from 159th Street at a high speed, after Harvey police officers arrived at that location for a disturbance call.

As the fleeing vehicle barreled toward 170th Street, its driver swerved to prevent hitting a car that was crossing the intersection. The fleeing car went off the road onto the east side of Dixie Highway and slammed into a sign in front of a building.

The fleeing car was split in two, and all the occupants were ejected. Two died, while a third hospitalized late Wednesday.

Hazel Crest police are investigating the crash, while Harvey police investigate other aspects of the case.

