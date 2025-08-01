Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged with hate crime in Portage Park stabbing

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A Chicago man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime in a stabbing in the city's Portage Park neighborhood in early July.  

Police said just after 11 p.m. on July 8, a 42-year-old woman was in the 5700-block of West Addison St. when a man approached her, said a racial slur and then stabbed her.

Chicago police arrested 20-year-old Andres Stathoulopoulos Wednesday night just before 8:30 p.m. in Schiller Park, Illinois. He is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of felony hate crime.

Stathoulopoulos appeared in court for a detention hearing Friday. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue