Chicago man charged with hate crime in Portage Park stabbing

A Chicago man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime in a stabbing in the city's Portage Park neighborhood in early July.

Police said just after 11 p.m. on July 8, a 42-year-old woman was in the 5700-block of West Addison St. when a man approached her, said a racial slur and then stabbed her.

Chicago police arrested 20-year-old Andres Stathoulopoulos Wednesday night just before 8:30 p.m. in Schiller Park, Illinois. He is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of felony hate crime.

Stathoulopoulos appeared in court for a detention hearing Friday.