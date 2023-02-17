Arrest warrant issued in murder of woman in Hanover Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An arrest warrant has been issued in the murder of a 41-year-old woman earlier this week in west suburban Hanover Park.

Police said an arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for 43-year-old William N. Taylor in the shooting death of Clarice Alexander on Monday night.

William N. Taylor is wanted on a first-degree murder arrest warrant in the shooting death of Clarice Alexander in Hanover Park, Illinois. Hanover Park Police

Residents of the apartment complex where it happened say there have been a number of violent incidents there over the years.

Hanover Park police were called at 8:32 a.m. for a shooting in the 1300 block of Court P near Montibello Drive – south of Lake Street and east of the West Branch of the DuPage River.

Police found Alexander dead at the scene.

Neighbor Henry Jarosinski said he heard six gunshots.

"It was real loud and it was fast," Jarosinski said.

Police say the shooting happened on a pathway where children usually walk in the morning, as it connects the housing complex to a nearby school.

"I just walked over here with my dogs in the morning and saw a person laying here with a sheet over them – it's about 8:30 this morning," said Alvaro Munoz. "It's sad, because the kids walk through here to go to school."

"That's the main route where the grade school kids go to the school right there on the other side," Jarosinski said, "so it's a good thing that it didn't happen when there was a bunch of kids walking down the alley."

As a precaution, some nearby Keeneyville schools were placed on a lockdown Monday morning. Longtime resident John Walters said the complex has its issues.

"It's had its ups and downs and a lot of challenges, and there has been gang activities and drug situations," Walters said. "Hopefully, they will catch the person that did it if they haven't."

Police have not provided any information on what led up to the shooting, or a possible motive, but said Taylor had a previous relationship with Alexander, and he is considered armed and extremely dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911. Anyone with information on the shooting should call Hanover Park Police Lt. Ralph Gniewosz at 630-823-5516.