Police investigate shooting that killed woman in Hanover Park

HANOVER PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Investigators late Monday were trying to figure out who shot and killed a woman in west suburban Hanover Park.

Hanover Park police were called at 8:32 a.m. for a shooting in the 1300 block of Court P – south of Lake Street and east of the West Branch of the DuPage River.

Police found a 41-year-old woman dead at the scene.

Schools were placed into secured building status after the woman's body was found.

As of Monday evening, Hanover Park police were investigating along with the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team (MERIT) Task Force. Anyone with information should contact Lt. Ralph Gniewosz at (630) 823-5516.